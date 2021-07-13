Fiserv Forum Announces Deer District Market

× Expand Image via Deer District

When the Deer District isn’t hosting 25,000 screaming Milwaukee Bucks fans, it will now be home to a new attraction bringing Milwaukee’s community together through food. On Tuesday, Fiserv Forum announced the addition of the Deer District Market to it’s summer programming. The night market will be held weekly from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights beginning on July 28 through September 15, with a Saturday market on September 25 to close out the season.

The Deer District Market will be, in many ways, similar to a farmer’s market, expanding beyond food offerings to also include products from several local small businesses. The mission of the night market will be to focus on minority-owned businesses in the Milwaukee community, while also providing healthly, locally-produced food. The market is being produced by Arthur Ircink, creator of PBS program Wisconsin Foodie. Ircink is also one of the founders of the Shorewood Farmer’s Market in Estabrook Park.

In addition to the new market offering, Deer District makes the most of its space, regularly hosting events like the Christkindl market during the holiday season, as well as fitness programming that utilizes the plaza area in the warmer months. Full details about the upcoming night market can be found at the Deer District website.