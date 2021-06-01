Foo Fighters, Slipknot Announce American Family Insurance Amphitheater Stops

× Expand Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

Milwaukee is definitely going to be a little louder this summer, thanks to the announcement of two new shows coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday morning.

Presented as the grand opening of the renovated amphitheater with its new moniker, the Foo Fighters will kick off the summer concert season on the Summerfest ground with a Friday, July 30 show as part of their 26th Anniversary Tour. The show was announced as one of six new additions to the band’s tour itinerary, which also includes a headlining gig days later at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

If the Foo Fighters don’t push the renovated sound system to its limit, surely Slipknot will, when the band brings their Knotfest Roadshow to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 29. Taking place shortly after Summerfest concludes, the industrial metal band’s show will be the third stop of their newly-formed travelling festival, which kicks off in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa on September 25. Special guests Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange will do their part to rattle the renovated venue as well.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m., with a presale for Citi cardholders from Tuesday through Thursday. Tickets for the Knotfest Roadshow go on sale on June 4 as well, with a presale for Knotfest subscribers beginning on June 2. You can find out information for both shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater website.