Four Murals Are Being Painted Under I-794

The Broadway corridor under the I-794 freeway is about to get a whole lot brighter. To help better connect the Historic Third Ward to the downtown area, four new murals are being painted on the 1-794 support piers.

According to a press release, artists Tia Richardson, The Couto Brothers, Josie Rice and Dave Watkins are all contributing to the project titled “Brighten the Passage.”

Richardson hopes her mural can show we are all connected as parts of one community. “Our roads often get taken for granted; yet, they are what connects everyone in the city,” Richardson says. “They are the lifeblood of our community.”

She says that the mural’s goal of connectivity is especially important during the pandemic. “A lot of people feel isolated at a time like this,” Richardson says. “Having a sense of connection is a basic human need, so I used images that symbolize that in the mural because I want to offer people the chance to sense that in their own way.”

Richardson’s mural will include familiar landmarks like the Lakefront and the Hoan Bridge, as well as images of people from different occupations. “I find people relate to pictures better when they can recognize something in it. For example, a landmark or especially other human beings,” Richardson continues. “When they relate to an image, they naturally put themselves into the story and become part of it, which is the fun part.”

According to a press release, the murals will be completed by the end of the month.