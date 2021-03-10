Free Admission to Milwaukee Public Museum from Kohl’s Thank You Thursday

× Expand Courtesy of MPM Facebook page

free event on Thursday, March 18. Guests will be limited in numbers for safety, so reservations must be made ahead of time, up to one week in advance on the museum’s website.

“We’re very grateful for Kohl’s support,” says Dr. Ellen Censky, President & CEO of MPM. “While we were closed, they were incredibly flexible allowing our funding to be moved to support virtual efforts. Now that we’re able to safely be together in-person, they are continuing to support us bringing people into the building to experience what MPM does best, a blend of authentic artifacts and specimens, immersive exhibits and creative and unique programming.”

Since 2009, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares have committed more than $2 million to MPM through philanthropic merchandising and selling children’s books and toys. Kohl’s Cares gives 100 percent of net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.

Obviously, things will look a little different when entering the museum. Make sure to get a time slot reserved and expect to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask!