Freshman Lawmaker Creates Virtual Tour of Capitol for Students

× Expand greganderson Courtesy of Deb Andraca legis.wisconsin.gov

Wisconsin State Representative Deb Andraca from the 23rd Assembly District (representing Bayside, Fox Point, Grafton, Mequon, Whitefish Bay and Thiensville) was an elementary school teacher before being elected in 2020. During the pandemic, she’s been trying to do something to help educate students.

“As an elementary school teacher, one of the things I was looking forward to the most in my new role was greeting students and teachers on field trips to Madison,” says Andraca. “With the Capitol closed for group tours, I decided if the kids can’t come to the capitol, I could try to bring the capitol to the students.”

A video tour of the Capitol is available on her website, where she also provides an opportunity to schedule a follow-up Zoom or in-person visit to ask questions and learn more about state government. Governor Tony Evers, himself a former teacher and State Superintendent of Schools, also appears in the video with a personal message for students.

“Learning about how our state government works has never been more important, so I hope other elected officials will use this tour and set up their own meetings with schools in their districts,” says Andraca. “As a legislator, my top priority is hearing directly from constituents–and future constituents. I want students to understand that the decisions we make every day in Madison will have an impact on their future, and they should feel comfortable speaking with their elected officials about issues they care about.”