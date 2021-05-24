Fundraiser for John Price, Veteran Milwaukee Musician, at Blu

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Longtime Milwaukee jazz musician and teacher John Price is battling pancreatic cancer. His friends have organized a benefit concert to help with his financial burden due to mounting medical bills.

The Milwaukee Jazz Institute will host the event at Blu Bar and Lounge (23rd floor of the Pfister Hotel) on Tuesday, May 25 from 5:40 p.m.-8 p.m.

The jazz performance will raise funds to help support Price and his family. Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen will perform the first set followed by MJI faculty and friends, including Jamie Breiwick, Paul Silbergleit, Marcya Daneille. Jeff Hamann and more.

Ten percent of bar sales and all other money raised that evening will go directly to help Price and his family. There is no fee to attend but consider making a contribution to the Price family. If you are unable to attend, you can still support them by donating here on the GoFundMe page for the event.

No RSVP is required, but to help prepare as COVID-19 capacity restrictions are still in effect, it is suggested. To RSVP and view more details visit the Milwaukee Jazz Institute website.

You can also attend online via the Milwaukee Jazz Institute’s Facebook page.