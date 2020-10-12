Fundraiser Raises Money for South Side Mural

× Expand Photo by Quinn Clark Gloria Ruiz-Santos has grown up in South Milwaukee since she was born, and was raised to care for others and give back to her community.

Gloria Ruiz-Santos was born in Milwaukee after her parents moved here from Mexico. Born and raised in South Milwaukee, she says growing up here has immersed her in Latin culture. Her Roman Catholic parents raised her to care for others and she’s been volunteering since she was a little girl. She’s a part of El Pueblo, an organization formed in June in response to the black lives matter movement. El Pueblo’s mission is to “creatively ignite community-based change to build a more socially just future.”

“The South Side, I mean, they do have a lot of feelings and they want to do something, but I feel like they don't know how, and they just need someone to lead them, you know?” Ruiz-Santos explained.

× Expand Photo by Quinn Clark The turn out for Gloria Ruiz-Santos’ was so successful that she’s already half way to her goal of $3,000.

El Pueblo wants to take on that role of leadership. They’ve been in protests since June 6 and served as demonstration marshals on the front lines. Ruiz-Santos is an artist, so when Love’s On Tap, a bar located on the South Side, asked her to paint a mural, she knew El Pueblo could help her on that mission. “Instead of asking for major companies to sponsor it or something like that, I was like, ‘I'm sure there is money here in the community, we just need the right fundraiser,’” Ruiz-Santos said.

Remembering the Victims

With the help of El Pueblo, Ruiz-Santos held a plant sale on Oct. 10 next to Love’s to raise money for her mural. The mural will be in commemoration of Alvin Cole, Joel Acevedo, Antonio Gonzalez and Jay Anderson Jr, men who have died at the hands of police. Ruiz-Santos sold her own plants from her garden, as well as ones donated from some of her friends.

The decision to not criminally charge Officer Joseph Mensah has sparked protests in Wauwatosa. Ruiz-Santos says that this event, bringing the community together, has come at a perfect time. “I think this was a perfect event to keep the momentum going a little bit and, yeah, just something very chill and relaxing,” Ruiz-Santos said. “And everybody who's been coming in, they've enjoyed the idea.”

× Expand Photo by Quinn Clark The plants sold at the fundraiser were grown in Gloria Ruiz-Santos’ garden, and some were donated by her friends.

The event started at 10 a.m. and Ruiz-Santos didn’t know just how many people would come. However, people started lining up, waiting to get in, before the sale even began. “I was a little nervous and I thought I wasn't going to have enough plants, but judging from this one, I'm ready for the next one,” Ruiz-Santos said.

She says that she will hold another plant sale next week Friday at Milwaukee’s Snack Boys. More details on the event will come out soon on her Instagram.

Music played as guests strolled inside, looking over the assortment of aloe and spider plants. Ruiz-Santos cheerfully greeted guests and explained how often the plants should be watered. After the first day of fundraising, she says that she’s already made it half-way to her goal to raise $3,000 for her mural. With the help of a few artist friends, Ruiz-Santos will begin painting her mural in two weeks and hopes to plan a get-together with members of the community to celebrate the project.

