Gallery Night MKE Is Back—In-person and Virtually

× Expand Historic Third Ward Association.

A staple of Milwaukee’s artistic life, the quarterly Gallery Night MKE is back for a two-day (and two-night) run on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.

During the event, admission into participating galleries is free, giving avid art aficionados access to the city’s vibrant art scene while experiencing everything that Milwaukee has to offer. Not only can visitors discover art and artists, they can (and are encouraged to) stop by local shops, restaurants and bars around town, which are advertised on the event's website.

“Gallery Night MKE unites downtown Milwaukee through art,” says Rebecca Sue Button, creative programs coordinator for the Historic Third Ward Association, the organizers of the event. “This free, two-day art event offers you the opportunity to buy original art, dine in outstanding restaurants, and shop in unique boutiques.”

Thirteen galleries are participating in the April Gallery Night, most of them located in the Historic Third Ward and East Town, such as the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and the Tory Folliard Gallery. Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel and the Pfister Hotel are also participating as art venues.

“We are anticipating being back to a full in-person event in July,” says Rebecca Sue Button. For now, the April Gallery Night will be a mix of virtual and in-person exhibitions, and the virtual events can be accessed online through gallerynightmke.com. They will be showcasing all the galleries through social media in the week leading up to the event. Venues that are open for in-person visitors will respect the City’s capacity limits, and everyone is strongly encouraged to take safety measures such as masks and social distancing.