Gathering On The Green Announces 2021 Festival, Headliners

The summer festival season is just starting to take shape, albeit a little later than usual, and Mequon’s Gathering on the Green recently announced a triumphant return with some welcomed headliners. Country star Trace Adkins will headline the July 9 lineup, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will close the festival on July 10. Both nights will take place at Mequon’s Rotary Park.

Adkins is a four-time Grammy nominee, and a mainstay in modern country music. With more than 11 million albums sold in a career that has spanned over 25 years, he’s solidified his legacy with hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.” Adkins is almost assuredly a future Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, and remains at the top of his game as an artist and songwriter.

Cheap Trick needs no introduction to most Milwaukeeans. Practically adopted sons, the Rockford-originated band has played Milwaukee over 100 times in their career, beginning with clubs on the east side and downtown before a major rise to fame in the ‘70s. While retaining frontman Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Peterson, the band now features Daxx Nielsen in lieu of original drummer Bun E. Carlos. The band’s repertoire features a litany of hit songs spanning over four decades, and there’s still no shortage of energy or theatrics from the rock and roll icons.

As is to be expected for most summer events this year, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place. A full page of what to expect can be found at the Gathering on the Green website.

“After careful, thoughtful planning for the last year we are incredibly excited and ready to resume our annual two-day summer music festival,” said Rob Kos, Executive Director of Gathering on the Green via statement. “In coordination with local health officials, our community focused board of directors and our teams of volunteers, we look forward to putting on a great two-day outdoor music event that will be safe and provide incredible enjoyment to our ticket holders.”

Tickets for both nights of Gathering on the Green concerts are on sale now.