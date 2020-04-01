gBETA Milwaukee Announces Spring 2020 Companies

× Expand Vasyl Dolmatov Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nationally-ranked startup accelerator gener8tor has announced the participants in its gBETA Milwaukee Spring 2020 cohort. The five startups participating receive seven weeks of coaching and mentorship, $1M+ in deals and perks from vendors like IBM Cloud, Rackspace, Amazon, PayPal, Zendesk and Microsoft.

The gBeta program runs two times every year in multiple cities in the US and Canada. Up to five companies are selected from a competitive applicant pool. During the program, companies meet with the gBETA team twice a week for an hour to refine their business model, meet mentors, strategize their growth, gain customer traction and pitch investors.

The five Milwaukee startups selected for this round are Midwest Aerial Productions, Mindful Measures, Octane Coffee, washbnb and Well-Loved. Midwest Aerial Productions sources a network of licensed drone pilots skilled in cinematography, 3D mapping and thermal imaging. The company caters to a wide variety of industries from real estate, media production to construction and agriculture. Mindful Measures created a cloud-based time and attendance platform for employees or students which collects data on time spent on specific tasks within jobs or classes. Octane Coffee aims to provide customers with the world’s fastest drive-thru coffee experience. Octane’s fully automated robotic cell serves premium coffee, tea, hot chocolate and juice drinks to the driving commuter, who can order easily from their phone. They plan to have their first retail location in Milwaukee this summer. Washbnb provides a turnkey linen and laundry solution for short-term rental owners, property managers and hosts, but during COVID-19, washbnb has pivoted to servicing at-risk individuals. Well-Loved crafts heirloom-quality leather goods for men and women.

“This cohort was selected from among a highly competitive pool of applicants, and I’m so pleased with how they have adapted to the impacts of COVID-19 on the program and their businesses,” says Molly Dill, director of gBETA Milwaukee.

This cohort started on March 12 and will wrap-up the seven-week program on April 30. The gBETA Milwaukee program is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, Kohl’s and Milwaukee Institute.