German Days by Bavarian Bierhaus in Old Heidelberg Park

Starting Thursday, July 22 (today!) in Glendale, the Bavarian Bierhaus is hosting German Days at Old Heidelberg Park. The festivities go through the weekend until Sunday, July 25 and there will be music, food and beer. What more can you ask for? Well, there is a cherry on top: this festival is free to attend!

Reservations for tables inside the park can be made for each day if you plan on bringing a group and need a little more space. Cost of a reserved table is $30. Reservations for Friday can be made here, Saturday here and Sunday here.

Live music on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Satruday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be provided by Alpine Blast. Saturday’s music will start at noon with Alte Kameraden followed by Alpine Blast, then Alpensterne from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday will feature the music of Polka Steve at 1 p.m. and Alpensterne again at 3 p.m.

Thursday’s featured food will be a food truck from Anytime Arepa. Friday will obviously be a traditional fish fry, Bavarian Steckerlfisch and rotisserie meats also available. Saturday and Sunday there will be a pig and chicken roast all day starting at 11 a.m.

Along with the fish fry on Friday, there will be a free keg tapping of MKE Weiss Pineapple Hefeweizen at 6 p.m. while supplies last. Saturday and Sunday’s beer specials are half-off liter bier from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be over 300 picnic tables spread throughout the park, and it’s free!