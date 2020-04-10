German Fest 2020 Canceled

German Fest Milwaukee, Inc., parent organization of German Fest, Wisconsin's largest German heritage festival, announced today that it is cancelling its three-day event, originally scheduled for July 24-26, 2020 at the Henry W. Maier festival grounds.

"This decision was not arrived at lightly. Our Board of Directors took many scenarios into consideration." says Eric Radue, Festival President. "After much consideration and deliberation, the only responsible option for our attendees and our many dedicated Volunteers was to cancel German Fest this year."

This is the first time German Fest has been cancelled in its history. For 40 years, German Fest has been a staple of Milwaukee - a celebration of culture, music, traditions, family and heritage that is cherished by thousands. Founded in 1981, it was intended to instill in this community an appreciation for the German heritage that so many residents share. What began as a city festival is now an international event with more than 80,000 people typically attending each year.

German Fest Milwaukee, Inc. would like to thank the thousands of faithful festival goers who have supported this event for 40 years. The multigenerational families who turned out as volunteers and attendees are the essence of what make this fest so special. While it is regrettable to alter a tradition like this, suspending the festival this year is the responsible thing to do.

If you received a free ticket at German Fest in 2019 for 2020, they will be honored in 2021. Please hang on to them. If you purchased tickets online or group tickets, these will also be honored in 2021.