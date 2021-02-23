Gov. Evers Announces Capital Budget Recommendations, Including State Office Building in Milwaukee

× Expand Tony Evers

Governor Tony Evers announced $2.38 billion in recommended Capital Budget investments for his 2021-23 Capital Budget, which represents one of the strongest investments for Wisconsin’s facility infrastructure to date. The budget leverages historic low bond rates and supports major projects in 31 counties, including a state office building in Milwaukee and support for the Milwaukee Museum of Nature and Culture.

“The capital budget is an investment in the up-keep of our infrastructure for longevity and public safety and is the future we want to build for our state,” says Gov. Evers. “It’s about our priorities – from investing in sustainable energy options and protecting our public lands, to supporting the growth of our UW campuses and students, to reforming our juvenile justice system, to investing in community development, this capital budget will have a far-reaching impact on our communities and our state for generations to come.”

A recent study conducted by Association of General Contractors reported that for every dollar in construction spending, there is $1.81 of economic activity in Wisconsin and for every million dollars of construction spending, 12 jobs are supported. That means the governor’s proposed capital budget supports an estimated $4.3 billion in economic activity and approximately 29,000 jobs throughout the state.

The State Building Commission will meet on March 17 to vote on the governor’s Capital Budget recommendations and submitted to the Joint Committee on Finance by the first Tuesday in April.