Gov. Evers’ Funding Includes Relief for Entertainment Venues

As part of his announcement on Tuesday, Gov. Evers has pledged over $100 million in funding for small businesses and communities affected hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. This economic plan includes specific relief funding for two industries that are in particularly tricky situations: music venues and movie theaters. Gov. Evers has announced that as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, music venues across the state will receive a total of $15 million in funding, and $10 million will be distributed to privately owned movie theaters.

The announcement comes at an important time for both industries. As the weather begins to get colder, venues that have been relying on carryout service and drive-in or limited capacity movie showings have just a bit of relief in what is looking like an uphill battle through the winter. Over 200 music venues in Wisconsin are members of the recently-formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which have been urgently requesting government support in order to keep their doors open. Per a press release from the governor’s office, Evers hopes that the relief will “help these venues that are shuttered and hopefully encourage a nationwide plan to save these businesses over the long term.”

The $10 million investment in privately-owned movie theaters also proves to be vital at this time of the year. While it does not benefit the Milwaukee-headquartered Marcus Corporation, which is publicly funded, it will help smaller entities like Milwaukee Film, who operate the Oriental Theater, and would normally be preparing for a marquee event in the now-digital 2020 iteration of the Milwaukee Film Festival. Independent theaters such as the Avalon Theater in Bay View and Rosebud Cinema in Wauwatosa will be able to apply for grants as part of the new round of emergency funding.

Investments in the live music and movie theater industries are only a portion of the $100 million in announced funding as part of the “We’re All In” Grant announced by the governor on Tuesday. You can read more about the funding program on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.