Gov. Evers Issues Mask Mandate Through September

Gov. Tony Evers today declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence. The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, and will expire on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 or by a subsequent superseding order.

In recent weeks, Gov. Evers hasn't shied away from discussing the possibility of a statewide mask mandate. However, given the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling against the administration's "Safer at Home" order in May and the vague nature of the ruling, it has been in unclear whether he has the power to issue such a mandate.

See the first tweet in a thread from Gov. Evers below:

× From the beginning, our response to this pandemic has been guided by data and science—that hasn’t changed. That’s why today I signed an statewide emergency order requiring folks ages five and over to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces with some limited exceptions. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 30, 2020

"While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn't care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I am going to do.”

The average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has drastically increased throughout July, with an average of 556 new cases each day between July 1-7, an average of 764 new cases each day between July 8-14 (a 37% increase from the previous week), an average of 890 new cases each day between July 15-21 (a 16% increase from the previous week), and an average of 938 new cases each day between July 22-26 (a 5% increase from the previous week).

Under the order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement.

“The data is what drives our decisions, and that data tells us we have significant community spread in Wisconsin and need to take statewide action,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Community spread means that any interaction out in the community can mean exposure, and because people can spread COVID-19 without symptoms or even knowing they are sick, we need to take universal precautions in order for wearing face coverings to be effective.”

You can read the Executive Order declaring the public health emergency here and Emergency Order #1 requiring face coverings here. A frequently asked questions (FAQ) document is available here.