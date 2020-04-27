Gov. Evers Relaxes Some Restrictions on Service-Oriented Businesses

Dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses are among the types of businesses that will be allowed to partially reopen for business starting Wednesday thanks to an emergency order signed by Gov. Evers today.

Such businesses will now be allowed to accept curbside drop-offs of goods and animals.

Today's order also allows outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes would be able to operate.

All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices, and operations must be able to be performed by one staff member.

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we're working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can. That's why today we announced a new order that, coupled with our Safer at Home order that went into effect last week, turns the dial a notch by allowing non-essential businesses to do more than they were able to do before,” said Gov. Evers. “This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state.”

Today’s order builds upon the last turn of the dial. When the Safer at Home order was extended last week, a number of additional options were made available for businesses to safely serve the public, including:

Golf courses were opened this past weekend;

All businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up, allowing customers to purchase goods online or over the phone from a local store;

Construction businesses can do aesthetic or optional construction work so long as it is performed by a single person;

Public libraries can provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials;

Arts and crafts stores can offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks; and

Landscaping businesses can do aesthetic or optional lawn care so long as it is done by a single employee.

Emergency Order #34 is available here and goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. If you have questions regarding Emergency Order #34, please review the frequently asked questions document available here.