Gov. Evers Administration Sets Capacity Limit of 25% for Indoor Public Gatherings, Effective Thursday, Oct. 8

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of capacity. The order will be in effect starting Oct. 8 through at least Nov. 6.

You can read the full order here.

The order applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public, including retail stores, restaurants and other businesses that allow public entry. It doesn't apply to areas that are not open to the public, including factories, warehouses or office areas because they are not open to the public.

Private, indoor weddings and funerals that are closed to the public are exempt from the order.

There are a number of additional exemptions that include health care, human services operations like long term care facilities, child care settings, K-12 schools, colleges and university, religious events, political event and public infrastructure organizations like airports and public transportation.

The order is in response to the recent surge in cases throughout the state. According to a report released by WalletHub prior to this new order, Wisconsin ranked sixth among all states in terms of coronavirus restrictions. You can read that report here.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

“The unfortunate reality is this: the disease activity level of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is so high that going to a gathering puts you at very high risk of exposure,” said DHS Secretary-designee Palm. “We know gatherings are a key way this virus spreads, so we must act to limit indoor gatherings to stop the spread, reduce illness, and save lives.”

Enforcement of this order, like the mask order, are in the hands of local law enforcement and punishable by up to $500 civil forfeiture.

Wisconsinites should take the following steps to stay safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home whenever possible;

Wear a mask;

Wash your hands frequently;

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested;

Get the flu shot to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Challenge misinformation and talk to friends and families about the importance of these safety precautions.