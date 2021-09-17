Grassroots North Shore Townhall Talks Gun Safety Solutions

× Expand Image via Grassroots North Shore Gun Safety

Add the destabilization of the pandemic and one of the worst recessions in years to gun laws that are almost restriction-free, it is no accident gun violence and suicides are spiking not just in big cities but all across the country.

On Sunday, September 19th, Grassroots North Shore will be presenting experts, legislators, activists to talk about this issue. From 3:00pm to 5:30pm the event will cover the scope of the problem of gun violence and explore possible solutions.

Following their presentations, the participants will take questions from the viewers.

To sign up for this event, go to www.grassrootsnorthshore.com/events.