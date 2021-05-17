Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to Play Summerfest Opening Concert

× Expand Image via Summerfest

The 2021 Summerfest lineup is a bit of new territory for the festival, seeing as that it will be the first year of their three-weekend format. When this year’s lineup came out, it was also revealed that three “Wednesday Weekend Kick-Off” concerts would open up the American Family Insurance Amphitheater to more shows, with only The Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band announced for that slate of events. On Monday, Summerfest announced that the Hella Mega Tour consisting of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer would open up Summerfest 2021 on Wednesday, September 1.

The announcement of the September 1 show fills one of five open amphitheater spots from the festival’s initial lineup release. All that remains to be revealed are the Saturday shows taking place on September 4, 11, and closing night September 18 respectively. It also coincides with the release of a new Green Day single, “Polyanna.” The pop-punk icons released their last album, “Father Of All” in February of last year, and had originally released the Hella Mega Tour dates in 2019 before being postponed due to the pandemic. The Summerfest date is one of two new additions to the tour schedule announced today, along with a stop in Columbus, OH on August 17.

Tickets for the Hella Mega Tour will be released on Friday at 10 a.m. with a pre-sale on Thursday. Learn more about the new concert announcement at the official Hella Mega Tour website.