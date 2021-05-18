Guns N’ Roses to Close Summerfest 2021

× Expand Image via Summerfest

Another piece of the 2021 Summerfest lineup puzzle has come together, as the festival announced on Tuesday that Guns N’ Roses will play a rescheduled show for Saturday, September 18. The band had an original slot on the 2020 lineup before the event was ultimately canceled.

The announcement now closes one of the remaining open headlining dates in this year’s festival schedule, which will feature acts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater from Wednesday-Saturday, beginning September 1 through the end of The Big Gig. Saturday, September 4 and September 11 both have open amphitheater slots, as well as Thursday, September 16. As acts are beginning to announce their rescheduled tour dates for 2021 and 2022, however, that picture should get a little clearer with each passing day.

Previously purchased tickets for Guns N’ Roses at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will still be honored, and more tickets are on sale today. You can get ticket information here.

It has been a busy couple of days for Summerfest, as on Monday, they announced that the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer would open this year’s festival. Separate from Summerfest, it was also announced that Alice Cooper will play the BMO Harris Pavilion alongside original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley on October 1.

You can find full information about all of the newly announced shows, as well as the status of 2020 rescheduled shows at the Summerfest website.