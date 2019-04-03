Hagedorn Declares Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, but Recount Likely

× Expand Photo credit: Judge Brian Hagedorn

Wisconsin's nail biter of a Supreme Court race could be heading to a recount. Conservative Brain Hagedorn declared victory after tallies showed him up by less than a half percentage point, 605,534 votes (50.2%) to Appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer's 599,623 votes (49.8%), according to Decision Desk.

"The people of Wisconsin have spoken and our margin of victory is insurmountable," Hagedorn's campaign tweeted early Wednesday morning.

But that margin is close enough that Neubauer could request a recount, a move that her campaign manager Tyler Hendricks suggested was likely. "We are going to make sure every vote is counted," he said in a statement. "Wisconsinites deserve to know we have had a fair election and that every vote is counted.”

If the current tally holds, Neubauer's campaign would have to pay for the recount. Under Wisconsin law, the margin must be within 1% to request a recount but within 0.25% for the state to cover the costs.

The winner would serve a 10-year term on the court and replace retiring liberal justice Shirley Abrahamson.