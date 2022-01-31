Halsey Brings ‘Love and Power’ Tour to Summerfest

× Expand Image via Summerfest Halsey Love and Power Tour

The summer festival circuit is beginning to announce their lineups for 2022, and the much-anticipated Summerfest lineup, set for three weekends this June and July, is beginning to take shape. On Monday, Summerfest announced that Halsey will be bringing her “Love and Power” tour to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, July 2, closing out the second weekend of the festival.

The ‘Love and Power’ tour coincides with Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which has already received the deluxe edition re-release treatment in recent weeks. The album was co-produced by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and Atticus Ross, and picked up millions of streams within the first week, despite being announced only a few weeks before its release. In the past five years, Halsey has ascended the ranks to pop superstardom, thanks to appearances on hits like “Closer” with The Chainsmokers, “Him & I” with G-Eazy, and the Benny Blanco-produced “Eastside” with Khalid. The Marias and Abby Roberts will accompany Halsey on the Milwaukee stop of the tour.

Monday’s concert announcement marks the first 2022 Summerfest headliner reveal of this year. Previously, Jason Aldean & Gabby Barrett were announced for the festival’s opening day, and Justin Bieber had stated in 2021 that he would be moving his festival appearance to this year’s Summerfest. This year’s festival will take place from Thursday through Saturday over three weekends; June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, following last September’s format.

Tickets for Halsey’s “Love and Power” tour go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 4. For more information about the show, visit the Summerfest website.