Hank Aaron Passes Away at 86

× Expand Hank Aaron greets the home crowd in his return to Milwaukee, April 11, 1975.

On Friday, baseball hall-of-famer and one of the best to ever dig into the batter’s box, Henry “Hank” Aaron, passed away.

The legacy that Aaron has left behind will live with the sport of baseball in Milwaukee forever. After ascending through brief stints in the Negro League and minors, he debuted with the Milwaukee Braves in the 1954 season. He would stay with the organization through the Braves’ World Series title in 1957, and the franchise’s move to Atlanta in 1966. In 1974, Aaron became the then-leader in career home runs, hitting his memorable 715th longball in his final year with the Braves. Aaron currently still ranks second in all-time home runs with 755 in his career. He returned to Milwaukee in 1975 to finish out his playing days.

Off the field, Aaron is a member of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and the namesake of the Hank Aaron Trail that runs past American Family Field. In 1980, he joined the Atlanta Braves’ front office, making him one of the first people of color in management at a Major League club.

The game has honored him; the Hank Aaron Rookie Program is part of Major League Baseball’s commitment to young talent from all backgrounds, and the Hank Aaron Award is presented every year to the hitter voted most effective in both the American and National League. He was revered almost unanimously by baseball players, writers and fans, and received the ninth most votes for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame with 97.8% of voters choosing to induct him.

Baseball, and Milwaukee, lost a legend today with the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron.