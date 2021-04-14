Happy 414 Milwaukee Day from Imagine MKE and Dasha Kelly Hamilton

× Expand Image courtesy of Samer Ghani via ImagineMKE

Imagine MKE and partner Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 are thrilled to release this new video by Samer Ghani, set to a new, commissioned poem by city and state poet laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton in celebration of 414 Day 2021.



414 (new) Day

We will emerge from under this shroud

Each of us carrying forward a small corner

A thread of a Life stretched less tightly across muscles and frame

Where we’re going

Isn’t where we’ve been

Unease, foreign and familiar

All over again - Dasha Kelly Hamilton

The video celebrates Milwaukee arts and culture community - capturing the ways in which our city’s artists have continued to create while at home and will reemerge on stages familiar and new in the coming months.

This past year brought staggering loss to our city and our world. As we look to the days ahead, we know one thing for sure: we must use this moment to draw upon Milwaukee's strong, resilient, and creative spirit and build the more inclusive, united, and vibrant future we know is possible.

At this 414 Day turning point, we share this love letter for Milwaukee and our arts and culture community. As we look to the future, we ask you to join us in answering the question: How will you move Milwaukee forward?

Today, share your answer via the form at www.414WARD.com, on social with #414WARD, or both!