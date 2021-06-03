Harley-Davidson Museum Now Open Seven Days a Week and Bike Nights Return

× Expand courtesy of harley-davidson.com

Riding a motorcycle may be one of the oldest ways to socially distance around and now there’s even more incentive to get out and ride. The Harley-Davidson Museum Campus is now open seven days a week and Bike Nights make their return tonight, June 3.

The Thursday Bike Night Concert Series is free every Thursday on the grounds of the campus from 5 to 9 p.m. and goes through September 16. Riders and non-riders will enjoy live music from Milwaukee-area artists, food and drinks while getting to share the view of all the motorcycles on display.

Beginning Sunday, June 6, IRONe Demos will be available in Motorcycle Plaza. These are pint-sized electric balance bikes, made to introduce children to the two-wheeled freedom of riding around a track. Electric bike tests will be available Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, through the end of August.

Saturday Demo rides are for the adults to test some of the latest and greatest motorcycles Harley-Davidson has to offer. Those rides are available, weather permitting of course, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of September.

There are plenty of upcoming exhibits to enjoy at the museum, for those interested in learning the history of the brand and some of the interesting ways Harley-Davidsons have been used in the past. Adherence to safety protocols is still a must while visiting the museum and MOTOR Bar & Restaurant.