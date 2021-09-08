Harvest of Arts & Crafts Weekend at Trimborn Farm

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee County Historical Society Trimborn Farm

Trimborn Farm (8881 W. Grange Ave., Greendale) has been around since 1847 and under the control of the Milwaukee County Historical Society since 2004. This weekend, September 11 and 12, the public is invited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to view art from more than 110 artists for the 38th annual Harvest of Arts & Crafts Weekend at the historical farm.

Tickets are $5 but free for children 10 and under.

All vendors were chosen by a panel of judges for their originality of design and quality of craft. From wearable art and holiday decorations to jewelry, paintings and sculpture, the Harvest Weekend features some of the most exceptional handcrafted work in the Midwest. Thousands of visitors have attended over the years for the quality of work and fun for the whole family.

The farm’s historic buildings will be showcases for art. There will be great food, beer and wine served up by the Sprecher Beer Garden Fire Truck and musicians playing for the crowd. Parking is free on site, but there is a shuttle to the grounds from Southridge Mall as well.

Famous Trimborn Farm cookies will be available along with kettle corn and other artisan food items.

Named for Wisconsin settler Werner Trimborn, Trimborn Farm is the only historic farm property owned by the Milwaukee County Parks System and is operated by the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The 7.5-acre park includes nine buildings and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The buildings tell the story of this local area of Wisconsin – the people, the industries, and how they changed over time.

Masks are recommended and most of the event is outdoors. For more information, visit TrimbornFarm.com.