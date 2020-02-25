HealthWatch WI Announces '2020 Visions & Decisions' Conference in Madison

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, HealthWatch Wisconsin, a non-profit organization working to promote improved access to healthcare coverage and services through outreach and education, kicks off its 13th Annual HealthWatch Wisconsin Conference, this year titled “2020 Visions and Decisions: Health Insurance. Social Justice. Health Equity.” State, regional and local stakeholders committed to improving access to health care and coverage for all people in Wisconsin will gather with policymakers from the Evers administration, health policy experts and members of the Wisconsin Legislature.

This year’s conference focuses on connecting underserved, disparity families to health coverage and services. Attendees from across the state will share and discuss changes to Wisconsin's Medicaid program, the Affordable Care Act and other programs that help pay for health care services.

Brynne McBride, HealthWatch Wisconsin Director and COO at ABC for Health says, “We are so fortunate to be able to gather advocates, health care and insurance professionals, members of the faith community, and public health leaders from across the state. These health professionals strive to improve health, social, and racial equity in our state. Our speakers will capitalize on that momentum, to promote positive system changes to make sure more people have the health coverage and consumer protections they deserve.”

This year HealthWatch Wisconsin offers a hybrid event: one day of in-person presentations featuring a keynote, legislative panel, awards, lunch, and networking, coupled with a virtual, on-demand workshop series that runs March 5-13.

If You Go: The 13th Annual HealthWatch Wisconsin Conference is March 5, 2020 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Award ceremony is 12 p.m.), at the Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison.

To Register: Registration is required to attend the full HealthWatch conference. There is no cost to attend the awards ceremony. Conference registration information is online:

https://safetyweb.org/healthwatchwi/visions&decisions.html