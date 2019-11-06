Here's the Full Speaker and Workshop Schedule for Woman Up 2019

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Italian Community Center from 11 a.m.-4 p.m for the 6th Annual Woman Up Health and Lifestyle Expo. Woman Up creates a sense of community by engaging all attendees in thought-provoking concepts and interactive activities. Mingle with over 50 vendors, learn about local female-owned businesses, enjoy food and wine sampling, and check out our fabulous speakers and workshops-all included in your ticket! Tickets on sale now for $15 at WomanUpMKE.com.

2019 Speakers and Workshops

Want to learn more about any of these sessions? Click here for more information.

11:15 a.m.

Morning Yoga OmTown Yogis and Milwaukee Art Museum Start your day with an uplifting yoga session! Join Cas of Yoga Six for a complimentary, 20-minute sneak peak of "Yoga at the Museum.” All levels are welcome. AND

Dr. Tiffany Mullen, Vytal Health

Reclaim Your Life with Functional Medicine Panel lead by Dr. Tiffany Mullen, Vytal Health When you’re not feeling well, you can’t live your fullest life. Unfortunately, in today’s rushed health care environment, the most common approach to care is to use prescriptions to cover symptoms, leaving you feeling unheard and dismissed. Functional medicine is an approach to health care that relieves symptoms and health conditions by uncovering their root causes. Functional medicine clinicians take the time to listen, unpack your history in great detail, and perform personalized, comprehensive testing to uncover and fix the problem. In this seminar, you’ll hear from four functional medicine specialists at Vytal Health: Dr. Julie Briley (specializing in gut health and food sensitivities), Dr. Alicia McCubbins (specializing in women’s health and fertility), Jen Miller, NP (specializing in hormone balancing and thyroid), and Dr. Tiffany Mullen (specializing in peri-menopause and menopause). Dr. Mullen will moderate the panel, and the other clinicians will be joining from around the country virtually!

12:00 p.m.

Allison Micke Orlovsky

If You're Going to Be in a Relationship, Be in a Great One! Allison Micke Orlovsky, For the Love of You Coaching Both good and bad relationships require energy. In which one do you want to invest your precious energy? Which type of relationship will feed your soul, bring you joy and satiate your needs? A great one! In this talk, Relationship & Intimacy Coach Allison Micke Orlovsky will share with you how her personal experiences of divorce, dating and developing self-worth empowered her to create a great relationship that is full of unconditional love, laughter and support. She will also share ways that you can shift how you view your relationship and how you too can create a Great One!

12:30 p.m.

Carrie Reichartz

From Trauma to Triumph in Life and Around the World Carrie Reichartz, Infinitely More Life Carrie Reichartz’s personal story is one of feeling abandoned, alone, and afraid from childhood sexual abuse and rape. After a mission trip to Kenya, Africa, Carrie decided to leave her career as a Rising Star Milwaukee Lawyer to rescue girls in Kenya who have been left abandoned after sexual trauma ending in pregnancy. This nonprofit organization called Infinitely More Life has created the first of its kind pregnancy center in Africa. It offers a 3-year program for woman that provides counseling, vocational skills, and business skills, where woman can learn how to survive on their own and create a better life for themselves. In addition to helping mothers and children in Africa, Infinitely More Life also provide services here in Wisconsin. Join us for this practical life changing empowerment.

1:00 p.m.

Susannah Lago

Lift Her Up Susannah Lago, Working Moms & Style Up Group In this 30-minute presentation, we’ll explore why it’s important to lift up other women in your networks. Women sticking together and lifting each other up is good for community, business and benefits all of us. Learn how to identify opportunities to lift other women up in your daily life, how you can instigate positive change and the impact each of us can have by paying it forward. Speaker Susannah Lago is the Founder of Working Moms of Milwaukee and Founder/Owner of Style Up Group Lifestyle Company. She is an advocate for women and passionate about community engagement.

1:30 p.m.

V100.7’s Bailey Coleman

Fashion Show Hosted by Bailey Coleman from V100.7 Brought to you by Milwaukee Fashion Week The designers featured in this year's fashion show include Ana Popa, Amor Corleone, Infrastalgia by Electa Royal, Shoua Xiong and Indigo B'lu MKE. Read more about each designer here.

2:00 p.m.

Women Winemakers from Around the World* Maria Lombardi-Siler, Taub Family Selections See, swirl, sniff, sip, savor at this complimentary wine tasting with Taub Family Selections. Maria Lombardi-Siler will be pouring and discussing samples of Invivo Sauvignon Blanc by Sarah Jessica Parker, Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Rose, SA Prum Essence Riesling, Mas De La Dame La Gourmand Rouge, all wines from female winemakers from around the world. Maria has 30+ years of wine experience. She has made many visits to the world of wine country, including trips to Alsace, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne, and the south of France. She has also taken extensive trips throughout Argentina, Chile, Italy, Spain, and of course California, Washington, and Oregon. In 2008 she started her own import wine company called International Wine Brands, where her focus was on imported wines from around the world. Sadly, due to the economic downturn in the latter part of the first decade IWB had to close their doors. This made way for a new door to open with a new opportunity with a global portfolio at Taub Family Selections.

2:30 p.m.

Melania Klemowits

BEGIN: 5 Steps for Speaking Our Truths Melania Klemowits, Brainchild Studios Based in Maya Angelou's quote, "there is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside of you," this workshop will outline universal five steps for speaking your truth as a woman in the wake of many empowerment movements that have taken place over the last few years. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a trusted friend along to learn together. This workshop is for any woman looking to tell her story and speak her truth. Let's begin. Melania Klemowits is a storyteller, Enneagram 4 with a strong 5 wing, and advocate for women’s mental health. She’s a copywriter and content strategist for Brainchild Studios, serves on the board and facilitators workshops for RUBIES, and speaks on topics such as domestic violence, sex trafficking, and self-advocacy. At her core, Melania believes in work-life integration, strength-based leadership, and that everyone is the hero of their own story.

3:00 p.m.

Jaclyn Millonzi

Fresh Floral Jewelry Class* Jaclyn Millonzi, Feisty Flowers Treat yourself! Learn how to create floral accessories with Jaclyn Millonzi, owner of Feisty Flowers. Join us as Jaclyn demonstrates how to create hair clips, rings, cuffs, necklaces and body tattoos with fresh floral. Each participant will get to choose one item to create and design. Flowers, accessories and mechanics will be provided. Limited space available. Jaclyn has been in the floral industry for over 10 years. Her studio style floral business specializes in weddings and events including intimate dinner parties, baby showers, bridal showers and holiday gatherings. Jaclyn loves being creative and specializes in artistic and thoughtful designs.

*Limited seating is available, ticket required. Please visit the Shepherd Express booth or the presenter's booth for more information & your complimentary ticket!

Visit WomanUpMKE.com for more information.