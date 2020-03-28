Historic Third Ward Association and City of Milwaukee BID No. 2 Support Neighborhood Restaurants and Retailers

× Expand Courtesy www.city.milwaukee.gov

The Historic Third Ward Association and City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District No. 2 (BID No. 2) continue to provide updates and resources for neighborhood businesses and residents including a new web page showcasing neighborhood retailers with online presences as well as neighborhood dining options.

“During this time of adjustments in social events, work schedules, and travel, we encourage residents of the Greater Milwaukee area to remember the many unique businesses in the Third Ward and throughout our community and to continue supporting them even if you cannot visit them physically,” says Jim Plaisted, Executive Director of the Historic Third Ward Association.

The web page provides a list of the Historic Third Ward local and national retailers offering online purchasing and/or delivery options.

“As a Third Ward resident, it’s satisfying to be able to personally stop by and support our neighborhood restaurants,” says Plaisted.

“We’re all in this together and will be able to pull through stronger when we support each other and Milwaukee businesses,” says Paul Schwartz, BID No. 2 Executive Director.

The Historic Third Ward’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are also sharing information about local resources and online shopping opportunities.