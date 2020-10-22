Hoan Bridge Lighting Premiere Set for Thursday

× Expand Photo Credit: Brian Slawson

Milwaukee has long had an ever-developing skyline, but the scene is about to get a bit brighter on Thursday night, as the Light The Hoan group officially will premiere the new lighting display on the west side of the bridge, as well as its many capabilities. After Thursday, the bridge will be lit nightly, and funds will be raised to illuminate the east side of the structure as well. An official lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rather than just a static display, the lit Hoan Bridge will be able to change color, and also feature animations that can be synced with music. Future plans for the bridge’s lights will also include programming animations to correspond with highlights like Brewers home runs and big plays at Fiserv Forum, according to the official release. Thursday’s ceremony will feature a local-themed playlist, broadcast on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, with tracks from LUXI, Reyna, Klassik and many others which will correspond with animations on the bridge. The ceremony will also be broadcast on TMJ4 News.

The Light The Hoan project is unique in that no public funding has been allocated to the project. Instead, $3.5 million has been raised privately in the first phase of creating the new hallmark along the city’s skyline. An additional estimated $1.1 million of funds will need to be raised to light the other side of the bridge. The project took three months of work for installation to be completed, and you may have already seen testing on the project, which took place in late September.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Light The Hoan project, or donating to the crowdfunding effort to supplement the remaining funds needed, you can check out their website here, and be sure to take a look at the city’s lakefront on Thursday evening.