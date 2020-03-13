How the Coronavirus is Impacting Milwaukee's Cultural Life

The Shepherd Express is Milwaukee’s source for events and arts & entertainment news. We will provide our readers with up to date information on cancellations, closings and postponements due to the coronavirus with regular updates as the situation develops.
Last updated: March 13, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.
Additional developments:
13 Area School Districts to Close to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19
All in Productions/Milwaukee Opera Theatre
• Preludes, March 20-28, cancelled
Alliance Française de Milwaukee
- Quebec film, March 15, cancelled
- Cabaret, March 20, postponed
- French for Travelers, March 21, postponed
- AF Film, March 21, postponed
- Casse-croûte gatherings, cancelled for the month of March
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
- Coffeeshop Astrophysics, March 14, postponed
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Neighborhood Night, March 19, cancelled
- 25th Birthday Party, April 4, postponed
Blu (Pfister)
- Lynne Arriale , March 22, cancelled
Cactus Club
- Sweet Cobra, High Gallows, Heavy Down, Emissary, March 14, postponed until October
Cardinal Stritch University
- Spring Solstice Concert, March 19, cancelled
Catey Ott Dance Collective
- Open Studios, April 18, cancelled
Cedarburg Cultural Center
- Irish Eve, March 14, postponed
- Ozaukee County Art Show and Gallery of Student Art, March 19-April 19, postponed
Charles Allis Art Museum
- Closed through end of March
Club Garibaldi
- Om and Wovenhand, March 14, cancelled
Concord Chamber Orchestra
- Concert, March 21, cancelled
Cooperative Performance
- SmörgåsBoard, March 21, postponed
Early Music Now
- House of Time, April 4, cancelled
FiservForum
- Flat Out Friday, March 13, postponed
- Blake Shelton, March 20, postponed
- Dan + Shay, April 11, postponed until Aug. 28
- Michael Bublé, March 29, postponed
- Milwaukee Bucks home games, postponed
First Stage
- The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, March 6-April 5, postponed until March 29
Florentine Opera
- The Tragedy of Carmen, March 13, 15, 21 & 22, cancelled
The Florentine will send all ticket holders a digital performance, thanks to generous support from Studio Gear.
Frankly Music
- Symphony Showcase @ Wisconsin Lutheran College, March 16, postponed to May 11
Good City Brewing Deer District Location
Closed until further notice
Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) Home & Garden Show
- Home & Garden Show, March 20-29, cancelled
Haggerty Museum of Art
- Community Day: Getting a Feel for Art, March 21, postponed
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
- Aoife Scott, April 4, cancelled
Lakefront Brewery
Closed until further notice
- Keg Stand Up, March 15, cancelled
- Drag Queen Bingo, March 17, cancelled
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
- Vets For Peace Present Tom Neilson, April 25, postponed
Lynden Sculpture Garden
- All Art Drop-In events in March, cancelled
- Todd Mrozinski’s drawing workshop, March 14, postponed
- The Sound Tree Project Family Workshop, March 15, cancelled
- Homeschool Day, March 19, postponed
Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, March 13, cancelled
Miller High Life Theatre
- Men of Christ 2020 Men’s Conference, March 14, cancelled
- Alice Cooper, April 4, postponed
Miller Park
- Kenny Chesney, April 25, postponed
- Milwaukee Brewers home games, postponed
Milwaukee Ballet
- Momentum, March 14, cancelled
- Ballet School and Academy’s Spring Break, planned for April 13-20, moved to March 15-29
Milwaukee Irish Arts
- Ray Yeates, March 27-28, cancelled
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Closed until April 5
- Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, through March 22, cancelled
- Eclipsed, March 3-29, cancelled
- Antonio’s Song, March 24-April 12, (at least partially) cancelled
- Hootenanny: The Musicale, April 7-May 24, “affected”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- Beethoven’s Fifth, March 13-15, cancelled
NEWaukee
- Milwaukee Welcome Party, March 19, cancelled
- Political Open Mic, March 26, cancelled
Pabst Theater
- Jeff Ross & Dave Attell: Bumping Mics, March 13, postponed
- We Banjo 3, March 14, postponed
- Gaelic Storm, March 15, postponed
- Kathleen Madigan, March 20, postponed
- The Varsity Vocals: Great Lakes Semifinal, March 21, cancelled
- The Haunting of Night Vale, March 24, postponed
- Dweezil Zappa; Hot Rats Live + Other Hot Stuff 1969, March 26, postponed
- LETTERKENNY LIVE!, March 29, postponed
- Dance Gavin Dance + special guests Animals as Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya, Royal Coda, April 14, postponed
- James Arthur, April 21, cancelled
Peace Action
• Crane Fold-ins, March 22, April 4, cancelled
Peck School of the Arts
Closed until April 10, all events cancelled
- Lecture Series with Dewey Tafoya, April 15, cancelled
- Springdances, April 16-19, cancelled
- Guest Vocal Recital, April 17, cancelled
- High School Dance Day, April 17, cancelled
- Kenilworth Open Studios, April 18, cancelled
- #3 (hashtag cubed), April 22-26, cancelled
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
- Robert Cray Band, March 18, postponed
Racine Symphony Orchestra
- Masterworks Concert, April 5, postponed
The Rave
- Lanco, Mach 14, postponed until May 28
- Mama Tried, March 13-15, postponed
- Silversun Pickups, March 21, postponed
- We Came As Romans with with The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, April 10, postponed
Riverside Theater
- Shin Lim, March 13, rescheduled for Sept. 27
- Dancing with the Stars Live!, March 14, postponed
- The Bachelor Live on Stage, March 15, postponed
- Go Live! Comedy Show, April 1, postponed
- Bert Kreischer's Berty Boy World Tour, April 3, postponed
- Remembering Selena: 25 Years Later, April 4, cancelled
- John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour 2.0, April 16, cancelled
Shamrock Club of Wisconsin
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade, cancelled
Shank Hall
- Ward Davis, March 18, rescheduled for June 7
- Brand X, March 28, postponed
- Talisk, March 30, postponed
- Pierre Bensusan, May 3, cancelled
- Cold w/ University Drive, May 4, postponed
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
- Steven Wright, March 27, rescheduled for Oct. 2
Turner Hall
- Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 17, postponed
- Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour, March 18, postponed
Two Crow Theatre
- The Aliens, April 2-12, postponed
UWM Panther Arena
- Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, March 13, cancelled
- Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, REO Speedwagon post-game concert, March 14, cancelled
- Milwaukee Wave vs. Baltimore Blast, March 15, cancelled
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
- American Shakespeare Center: The Grapes of Wrath, March 11, cancelled
- Horizon Family Series: The BFG, March 15, cancelled
Villa Terrace Art Museum
Closed through end of March
Walkers Point Center for the Arts
• Gallery hours suspended for the next month
Woodland Pattern Book Center
- Heid E. Erdirch, March 12, cancelled
- Poetry and Pi, March 14, cancelled
- Mark Bibbins and Keetje Kuipers, March 20, cancelled
- Eli Goldblatt and Charles Alexander, March 26, cancelled
- Tara Betts and Jennifer Steele, March 28, cancelled
If you are the host of an event that you believe should be listed here, please email cole@shepex.com with details.