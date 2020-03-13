How the Coronavirus is Impacting Milwaukee's Cultural Life

The Shepherd Express is Milwaukee’s source for events and arts & entertainment news. We will provide our readers with up to date information on cancellations, closings and postponements due to the coronavirus with regular updates as the situation develops.

Last updated: March 13, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.

Additional developments:

13 Area School Districts to Close to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19

All in Productions/Milwaukee Opera Theatre

            • Preludes, March 20-28, cancelled

Alliance Française de Milwaukee

  • Quebec film, March 15, cancelled
  • Cabaret, March 20, postponed
  • French for Travelers, March 21, postponed
  • AF Film, March 21, postponed
  • Casse-croûte gatherings, cancelled for the month of March

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

  • Coffeeshop Astrophysics, March 14, postponed

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

  • Neighborhood Night, March 19, cancelled
  • 25th Birthday Party, April 4, postponed

Blu (Pfister)

  • Lynne Arriale , March 22, cancelled

Cactus Club

  • Sweet Cobra, High Gallows, Heavy Down, Emissary, March 14, postponed until October

Cardinal Stritch University

  • Spring Solstice Concert, March 19, cancelled

Catey Ott Dance Collective

  • Open Studios, April 18, cancelled

Cedarburg Cultural Center

  • Irish Eve, March 14, postponed
  • Ozaukee County Art Show and Gallery of Student Art, March 19-April 19, postponed

Charles Allis Art Museum

  • Closed through end of March

Club Garibaldi

  • Om and Wovenhand, March 14, cancelled

Concord Chamber Orchestra

  • Concert, March 21, cancelled

Cooperative Performance

  • SmörgåsBoard, March 21, postponed

Early Music Now

  • House of Time, April 4, cancelled

FiservForum

  • Flat Out Friday, March 13, postponed
  • Blake Shelton, March 20, postponed
  • Dan + Shay, April 11, postponed until Aug. 28
  • Michael Bublé, March 29, postponed
  • Milwaukee Bucks home games, postponed

First Stage

  • The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, March 6-April 5, postponed until March 29

Florentine Opera

  • The Tragedy of Carmen, March 13, 15, 21 & 22, cancelled

The Florentine will send all ticket holders a digital performance, thanks to generous support from Studio Gear.

Frankly Music

  • Symphony Showcase @ Wisconsin Lutheran College, March 16, postponed to May 11

Good City Brewing Deer District Location

Closed until further notice

Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) Home & Garden Show

  • Home & Garden Show, March 20-29, cancelled

Haggerty Museum of Art

  • Community Day: Getting a Feel for Art, March 21, postponed

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

  • Aoife Scott, April 4, cancelled

Lakefront Brewery

Closed until further notice

  • Keg Stand Up, March 15, cancelled
  • Drag Queen Bingo, March 17, cancelled

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

  • Vets For Peace Present Tom Neilson, April 25, postponed

Lynden Sculpture Garden

  • All Art Drop-In events in March, cancelled
  • Todd Mrozinski’s drawing workshop, March 14, postponed
  • The Sound Tree Project Family Workshop, March 15, cancelled
  • Homeschool Day, March 19, postponed

Marcus Performing Arts Center

  • Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, March 13, cancelled

Miller High Life Theatre

  • Men of Christ 2020 Men’s Conference, March 14, cancelled
  • Alice Cooper, April 4, postponed

Miller Park

  • Kenny Chesney, April 25, postponed
  • Milwaukee Brewers home games, postponed

Milwaukee Ballet

  • Momentum, March 14, cancelled
  • Ballet School and Academy’s Spring Break, planned for April 13-20, moved to March 15-29

Milwaukee Irish Arts

  • Ray Yeates, March 27-28, cancelled

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Closed until April 5

  • Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, through March 22, cancelled
  • Eclipsed, March 3-29, cancelled
  • Antonio’s Song, March 24-April 12, (at least partially) cancelled
  • Hootenanny: The Musicale, April 7-May 24, “affected”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

  • Beethoven’s Fifth, March 13-15, cancelled

NEWaukee

  • Milwaukee Welcome Party, March 19, cancelled
  • Political Open Mic, March 26, cancelled

Pabst Theater

  • Jeff Ross & Dave Attell: Bumping Mics, March 13, postponed
  • We Banjo 3, March 14, postponed
  • Gaelic Storm, March 15, postponed
  • Kathleen Madigan, March 20, postponed
  • The Varsity Vocals: Great Lakes Semifinal, March 21, cancelled
  • The Haunting of Night Vale, March 24, postponed
  • Dweezil Zappa; Hot Rats Live + Other Hot Stuff 1969, March 26, postponed
  • LETTERKENNY LIVE!, March 29, postponed
  • Dance Gavin Dance + special guests Animals as Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya, Royal Coda, April 14, postponed
  • James Arthur, April 21, cancelled

Peace Action

            • Crane Fold-ins, March 22, April 4, cancelled

Peck School of the Arts

Closed until April 10, all events cancelled

  • Lecture Series with Dewey Tafoya, April 15, cancelled
  • Springdances, April 16-19, cancelled
  • Guest Vocal Recital, April 17, cancelled
  • High School Dance Day, April 17, cancelled
  • Kenilworth Open Studios, April 18, cancelled
  • #3 (hashtag cubed), April 22-26, cancelled

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

  • Robert Cray Band, March 18, postponed

Racine Symphony Orchestra

  • Masterworks Concert, April 5, postponed     

The Rave

  • Lanco, Mach 14, postponed until May 28
  • Mama Tried, March 13-15, postponed
  • Silversun Pickups, March 21, postponed
  • We Came As Romans with with The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, April 10, postponed

Riverside Theater

  • Shin Lim, March 13, rescheduled for Sept. 27
  • Dancing with the Stars Live!, March 14, postponed
  • The Bachelor Live on Stage, March 15, postponed
  • Go Live! Comedy Show, April 1, postponed
  • Bert Kreischer's Berty Boy World Tour, April 3, postponed
  • Remembering Selena: 25 Years Later, April 4, cancelled
  • John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour 2.0, April 16, cancelled

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin

  • 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade, cancelled

Shank Hall

  • Ward Davis, March 18, rescheduled for June 7
  • Brand X, March 28, postponed
  • Talisk, March 30, postponed
  • Pierre Bensusan, May 3, cancelled
  • Cold w/ University Drive, May 4, postponed

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

  • Steven Wright, March 27, rescheduled for Oct. 2

Turner Hall

  • Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 17, postponed
  • Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour, March 18, postponed

Two Crow Theatre

  • The Aliens, April 2-12, postponed

UWM Panther Arena

  • Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, March 13, cancelled
  • Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, REO Speedwagon post-game concert, March 14, cancelled
  • Milwaukee Wave vs. Baltimore Blast, March 15, cancelled

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

  • American Shakespeare Center: The Grapes of Wrath, March 11, cancelled
  • Horizon Family Series: The BFG, March 15, cancelled

Villa Terrace Art Museum

Closed through end of March

Walkers Point Center for the Arts

            • Gallery hours suspended for the next month

Woodland Pattern Book Center

  • Heid E. Erdirch, March 12, cancelled
  • Poetry and Pi, March 14, cancelled
  • Mark Bibbins and Keetje Kuipers, March 20, cancelled
  • Eli Goldblatt and Charles Alexander, March 26, cancelled
  • Tara Betts and Jennifer Steele, March 28, cancelled

If you are the host of an event that you believe should be listed here, please email cole@shepex.com with details.

