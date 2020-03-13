How the Coronavirus is Impacting Milwaukee's Cultural Life

The Shepherd Express is Milwaukee’s source for events and arts & entertainment news. We will provide our readers with up to date information on cancellations, closings and postponements due to the coronavirus with regular updates as the situation develops.

Last updated: March 13, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.

Additional developments:

13 Area School Districts to Close to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19

All in Productions/Milwaukee Opera Theatre

• Preludes, March 20-28, cancelled

Alliance Française de Milwaukee

Quebec film, March 15, cancelled

Cabaret, March 20, postponed

French for Travelers, March 21, postponed

AF Film, March 21, postponed

Casse-croûte gatherings, cancelled for the month of March

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Coffeeshop Astrophysics, March 14, postponed

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Neighborhood Night, March 19, cancelled

25th Birthday Party, April 4, postponed

Blu (Pfister)

Lynne Arriale , March 22, cancelled

Cactus Club

Sweet Cobra, High Gallows, Heavy Down, Emissary, March 14, postponed until October

Cardinal Stritch University

Spring Solstice Concert, March 19, cancelled

Catey Ott Dance Collective

Open Studios, April 18, cancelled

Cedarburg Cultural Center

Irish Eve, March 14, postponed

Ozaukee County Art Show and Gallery of Student Art, March 19-April 19, postponed

Charles Allis Art Museum

Closed through end of March

Club Garibaldi

Om and Wovenhand, March 14, cancelled

Concord Chamber Orchestra

Concert, March 21, cancelled

Cooperative Performance

SmörgåsBoard, March 21, postponed

Early Music Now

House of Time, April 4, cancelled

FiservForum

Flat Out Friday, March 13, postponed

Blake Shelton, March 20, postponed

Dan + Shay, April 11, postponed until Aug. 28

Michael Bublé, March 29, postponed

Milwaukee Bucks home games, postponed

First Stage

The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, March 6-April 5, postponed until March 29

Florentine Opera

The Tragedy of Carmen, March 13, 15, 21 & 22, cancelled

The Florentine will send all ticket holders a digital performance, thanks to generous support from Studio Gear.

Frankly Music

Symphony Showcase @ Wisconsin Lutheran College, March 16, postponed to May 11

Good City Brewing Deer District Location

Closed until further notice

Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) Home & Garden Show

Home & Garden Show, March 20-29, cancelled

Haggerty Museum of Art

Community Day: Getting a Feel for Art, March 21, postponed

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Aoife Scott, April 4, cancelled

Lakefront Brewery

Closed until further notice

Keg Stand Up, March 15, cancelled

Drag Queen Bingo, March 17, cancelled

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

Vets For Peace Present Tom Neilson, April 25, postponed

Lynden Sculpture Garden

All Art Drop-In events in March, cancelled

Todd Mrozinski’s drawing workshop, March 14, postponed

The Sound Tree Project Family Workshop, March 15, cancelled

Homeschool Day, March 19, postponed

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, March 13, cancelled

Miller High Life Theatre

Men of Christ 2020 Men’s Conference, March 14, cancelled

Alice Cooper, April 4, postponed

Miller Park

Kenny Chesney, April 25, postponed

Milwaukee Brewers home games, postponed

Milwaukee Ballet

Momentum, March 14, cancelled

Ballet School and Academy’s Spring Break, planned for April 13-20, moved to March 15-29

Milwaukee Irish Arts

Ray Yeates, March 27-28, cancelled

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Closed until April 5

Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, through March 22, cancelled

Eclipsed, March 3-29, cancelled

Antonio’s Song, March 24-April 12, (at least partially) cancelled

Hootenanny: The Musicale, April 7-May 24, “affected”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s Fifth, March 13-15, cancelled

NEWaukee

Milwaukee Welcome Party, March 19, cancelled

Political Open Mic, March 26, cancelled

Pabst Theater

Jeff Ross & Dave Attell: Bumping Mics, March 13, postponed

We Banjo 3, March 14, postponed

Gaelic Storm, March 15, postponed

Kathleen Madigan, March 20, postponed

The Varsity Vocals: Great Lakes Semifinal, March 21, cancelled

The Haunting of Night Vale, March 24, postponed

Dweezil Zappa; Hot Rats Live + Other Hot Stuff 1969, March 26, postponed

LETTERKENNY LIVE!, March 29, postponed

Dance Gavin Dance + special guests Animals as Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya, Royal Coda, April 14, postponed

James Arthur, April 21, cancelled

Peace Action

• Crane Fold-ins, March 22, April 4, cancelled

Peck School of the Arts

Closed until April 10, all events cancelled

Lecture Series with Dewey Tafoya, April 15, cancelled

Springdances, April 16-19, cancelled

Guest Vocal Recital, April 17, cancelled

High School Dance Day, April 17, cancelled

Kenilworth Open Studios, April 18, cancelled

#3 (hashtag cubed), April 22-26, cancelled

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Robert Cray Band, March 18, postponed

Racine Symphony Orchestra

Masterworks Concert, April 5, postponed

The Rave

Lanco, Mach 14, postponed until May 28

Mama Tried, March 13-15, postponed

Silversun Pickups, March 21, postponed

We Came As Romans with with The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, April 10, postponed

Riverside Theater

Shin Lim, March 13, rescheduled for Sept. 27

Dancing with the Stars Live!, March 14, postponed

The Bachelor Live on Stage, March 15, postponed

Go Live! Comedy Show, April 1, postponed

Bert Kreischer's Berty Boy World Tour, April 3, postponed

Remembering Selena: 25 Years Later, April 4, cancelled

John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour 2.0, April 16, cancelled

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin

54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade, cancelled

Shank Hall

Ward Davis, March 18, rescheduled for June 7

Brand X, March 28, postponed

Talisk, March 30, postponed

Pierre Bensusan, May 3, cancelled

Cold w/ University Drive, May 4, postponed

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Steven Wright, March 27, rescheduled for Oct. 2

Turner Hall

Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 17, postponed

Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour, March 18, postponed

Two Crow Theatre

The Aliens, April 2-12, postponed

UWM Panther Arena

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, March 13, cancelled

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose, REO Speedwagon post-game concert, March 14, cancelled

Milwaukee Wave vs. Baltimore Blast, March 15, cancelled

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

American Shakespeare Center: The Grapes of Wrath, March 11, cancelled

Horizon Family Series: The BFG, March 15, cancelled

Villa Terrace Art Museum

Closed through end of March

Walkers Point Center for the Arts

• Gallery hours suspended for the next month

Woodland Pattern Book Center

Heid E. Erdirch, March 12, cancelled

Poetry and Pi, March 14, cancelled

Mark Bibbins and Keetje Kuipers, March 20, cancelled

Eli Goldblatt and Charles Alexander, March 26, cancelled

Tara Betts and Jennifer Steele, March 28, cancelled

If you are the host of an event that you believe should be listed here, please email cole@shepex.com with details.