Hunger Task Force Develops Map of Public Sites as Shareable Resource

With as much change and uncertainty as we’re going through, it’s hard to think of less fortunate others. For some, it’s hard to think of others when things are going fine. If you know of someone who may be in need, Hunger Task Force put something together that’s a shareable resource for finding close help.

Hunger Task Force has developed a list of confirmed, trusted service sites that are providing food safely and reliably to those in need during the current health crisis. Children, families, individuals and seniors can find a nearby location if they are looking for help getting access to food.

The locations map—devised through Google Maps and readily sharable—includes a listing of senior Stockbox sites, school meals sites and outdoor emergency food distribution sites. The content is updated daily at 4 p.m. and includes service days and times and program type.

The Stockbox program is open to seniors age 60+ with an income of $1,383 or less. School meals are available for children under the age of 18.

The map is available at HungerTaskForce.org and is included with a listing of other ‘Get Help’ resources for the community.