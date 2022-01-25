Ice Bar Returns to The Wicked Hop on Friday

Photo via Facebook / The Wicked Hop

If you haven’t noticed, it’s really cold out.

For a number of Milwaukeeans, that would be terrible news, but for Third Ward restaurant The Wicked Hop (345 N. Broadway), it means that it’s time to take things outdoors for their annual Ice Bar. Beginning this Friday, the outdoor bar will be serving up specialty cocktails and cold beer on the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Ave., under the cover of the trademark neighborhood awnings.

The Ice Bar last appeared in 2019 before the pandemic affected the bar’s 2020 and 2021 plans. While the previous iterations of the outdoor event also featured neighboring bars, the 2022 version is centered around The Wicked Hop. The indoor bar at the restaurant, as well as inside the neighboring Jackalope Lounj will also be open for business during the event.

The bar itself is designed by Max Zuleta and his team at Art Below Zero, and generally serves as the centerpiece of the event. Cold weather standard cocktails and special offerings will be accompanied by featured beers from City Lights including their Mexican Lager, Hazy IPA, and Ski Bum brews. The bar will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday mornings while it remains in tact, so you’ll be able to enjoy a Bloody Mary or a Wicked Hop signature Mil-mosa with your brunch on the sidewalk. Don’t worry, there will be heaters available for those who need a second to warm up.

Perhaps best of all, the winter fun will benefit a good cause as well. A portion of the proceeds from the Ice Bar will be donated to the ALS Association of Wisconsin. You can find out more about the 2022 return of the Ice Bar on The Wicked Hop’s Facebook page.