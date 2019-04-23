In Memory of a Shepherd Friend: Joe Bartolotta

A Bartolotta Restaurants Group statement reads “Joe is beloved by the Milwaukee community for his hospitality heart, generosity and love of all” and that he passed away in his sleep “with a smile on his face” Monday night. Joe Bartolotta and his brother, Paul, opened their first restaurant in Wauwatosa in 1993. Their business has grown ever since, now operating 15 restaurants, catering services, food court establishments and a pizzeria. While the Bartolotta name is synonymous with great food here in Milwaukee, Joe saw to it that dedication to his community in a much broader sense was always at the top of his agenda. His charitable work has included tremendous support for the Humane Society of Wisconsin and in getting the Milwaukee Public Schools’ ProStart program, which gives students hands-on restaurant-centered learning experience. Joe once said that, in looking for employees, he sought out those to hire who showed what he called a “hospitality heart.” In doing so, he was only reflecting his own support for the community he called home.