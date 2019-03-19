Indian Summer Festival Will Not Return This Year

One of Milwaukee's longest-running fall traditions won't return this year. The Indian Summer Festival has announced that after 32 years the September event at the Summerfest grounds "will not be held as it is currently known."

In a press release shared on Facebook, the festival's board of directors cited economic concerns. "As a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, it has become increasingly difficult to meet expenses associated with a producing a large festival," they wrote.

In the announcement, the board wrote that some aspects of Indian Summer could continue in different forms.

Going forward, Indian Summer Festival will focus on popular aspects and programming will be reinvented and presented throughout the Milwaukee metro area. Education Day, contest pow wow, Indian Summer Music Awards (ISMA), amateur boxing competition, marketplace, fine art, lacrosse games, village reproductions, cultural displays, performances and traditional food have been festival attendee favorites. “Our mission to educate people about American Indian cultures, showcase the diversity that exists within tribal cultures, provide economic opportunities to our people, and strengthen communication and understanding will continue,” said John Warren, president of Indian Summer Festival, Inc. We extend a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, our volunteers, the city’s other ethnic festivals and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. They have all helped make our festival possible for the past 32 years.”

The board wrote that information about future events will be available at indiansummer.org.