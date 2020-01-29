It's 'Happy Hour at HAWS' This Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Humane Animal Welfare Society The Humane Animal Welfare Society received 70 new at-risk shelter pets on Saturday, Jan. 25 in partnership with the Wings of Rescue organization.

“We’ve put together an adoption event here at HAWS this Friday with our buddies at Westallion Brewing Company and the Twisted Plants food truck,” says Jennifer Smieja of the Humane Animal Welfare Society, better known as HAWS. “We’ve got a super-full shelter, in part because of the animals that arrived via our ‘Wings of Rescue’ transport this past Saturday. So, we’re having this ‘Happy Hour at HAWS’ event to bring people in to have some fun.”

Mila the Mix is one of the new arrivals this week from the Wings of Rescue transport that is currently up for adoption. Gucci the Cat is one of the new arrivals this week from the Wings of Rescue transport that is currently up for adoption. Rory the Rabbit is one of the new arrivals this week from the Wings of Rescue transport that is currently up for adoption.

HAWS welcomed a Wings of Rescue transport flight to Crites Field in Waukesha on Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing partnership to save at-risk shelter pets. The flight, as Smieja states, carried 70 new animals of various breeds and species to HAWS. Wings of Rescue is a donation-based charity that flies large-scale transports of endangered pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to shelters where there is empty kennel space and where no local shelter pets are displaced by the flights.

A non-profit organization established in 1965, HAWS helps more than 8,000 animals—and welcomes more than 35,000 visitors—every year. As an open-admission animal shelter and full-service humane society, the society assures sanctuary for animals in need while also offering many diverse programs and services to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent animal abuse.

The HAWS Happy Hour takes place 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha. For more information, call 262-542-8851 or visit https://hawspets.org/.