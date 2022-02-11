It’s a Lovefest this Month at Marcus Hotels

× Expand Photo: St. Kate - The Arts Hotel - stkatearts.com St. Kate - The Arts Hotel bar St. Kate - The Arts Hotel bar

From luxurious retreats to romantic dinners to a night celebrating female friendship, Marcus Hotels and Resorts properties in downtown Milwaukee offer plenty of options for the perfect Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating the love in your life with the people you care about the most, whether it’s a significant other, or best friends,” said Kate Ering, Milwaukee Area Director of Marketing for Marcus Hotels and Resorts. “St Kate, the Pfister Hotel and Milwaukee ChopHouse are getting in on the lovefest this weekend by offering you exclusive experiences that are sure to send the cupid’s arrow straight through your heart.”

Throughout the month of February, couples can escape to St. Kate – The Arts Hotel for an Artfully Enchanted Valentine’s Retreat, which includes elegant overnight accommodations, a bottle of champagne, and truffles. Listen to live music at the bar and view lovely artwork in the hotel’s numerous gallery spaces.

Enjoy a night with your beloved at Milwaukee’s historic and glamorous Pfister Hotel. Available throughout the month of February, packages include champagne and chocolates. For reservations, call 414-270-4422 or visit thepfisterhotel.com.

Ladies can book a Galentine Getaway for the Girls Feb. 11, 12 or 14. Packages include deluxe overnight accommodations, chilled champagne, and truffles, along with a charcuterie board or dessert options, and live music.

Nothing says “love” like a tasty dinner. On Feb. 14, give your friend or significant other the gift of a heart-shaped, Neapolitan-style pizza from Proof Pizza in St. Kate’s Hotel. Build your own pizza with select toppings or choose from specialty pizzas.

For a more upscale dining experience, bring your partner to St. Kate’s upscale restaurant The Dark Room Feb. 12 for a prix fixe menu featuring char-grilled angus filet, lobster ravioli, pan-seared diver scallops, exquisite wines, and more. $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 414-270-4422 or visit exploretock.com/saintkate for reservations.

Celebrate love and fine food at ARIA – The Restaurant at St. Kate. Choose from permanent menu options, or a special menu including mussels giardiniera, lobster tail, and garlic and sherry roasted oysters, plus a decadent dessert. Available February 11, 12 and 14. Visit opentable.com or call 414-270-4422.

Visit the Milwaukee ChopHouse Feb. 12 and order from its date-night menu. The indulgent meal features an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. For reservations, call 414-226-2467 or visit OpenTable.com.