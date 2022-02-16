It's Never Too Late to Learn Curling

× Expand Photo: Grace Matson Kettle Moraine Curling Club Kettle Moraine Curling Club

Curling is a popular winter sport, originating in late-medieval times in Scotland. The object of the game is to “throw” and curl your stones or “rocks,” as they are known in North America, down a sheet of ice to the target on the opposite end, called the “house.” Stones tend to curl—or slide slightly off center. Hence, they are curling. There are strategies to the game, not just going from end to end. Stones can be left to guard the house, or target, and bumping stones farther away from the target is part of the game.

Other equipment used in the game are brooms, used to “sweep” the ice ahead and to the side of the stones, to make them slide farther and straighter, and shoes with special soles, so that footing on the ice is not lost. There are four players on a team, or sometimes two, in doubles matches. There are eight stones for each team in two different colors.

Curling has been an Olympic sport since 1924, and generally, countries like Norway and Germany often medal more than other countries. It is widely popular in Midwestern states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota, too.

I visited Kettle Moraine Curling Club recently (2630 Oakwood Road, Hartland) and observed the women’s team on a Tuesday night. While it was fun to watch, and attempt to understand strategies, giving it an actual practice run is in my future. My parents curled in their high school years, and as a Norwegian American, I’ve been wanting to see action on ice.

Kettle Moraine Curling Club, kmcurlingclub.com was formed in 1959. They hold games several days a week, and on some weekends, tournaments, called Bonspiels, are held. There are also curling clubs in Racine, racinecurlingclub.com at 914 Melvin Avenue, which has availability for playing Monday through Friday until 5 p.m. through mid-April, Cedarburg (W67 N890 Washington Ave.) and Wauwatosa, www.wauwatosacurlingclub.com (7300 W. Chestnut St.) as well.

The Wauwatosa club began curling on the Milwaukee River and is the longest operating club in the country. Its season ends this year with a men’s invitational, March 11-13. The end of season includes an event called a Cottams, where the ice is burned to cause unpredictable runs. Curlers do their best to read the ice.

The Milwaukee Curling Club season runs through March, milwaukeecurlingclub.com and is a members-only club but offers learn-to-curl events. Go to milwaukeecurlingclub.com/customPage.php/learn-to-curl The Wauwatosa club offers memberships and more information at trycurling@wauwatosacurlingclub.com.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

It's cold on the ice, naturally. So if you give it a go, dress in comfy layers and gloves. It just might be your new winter game