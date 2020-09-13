Jacob Blake's Family Leads March in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Quinn Clark Jacob Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman, leads the group of protesters in chanting.

Jacob Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman, stood in the middle of a circle of protesters in Red Arrow Park. This park is where the fatal shooting of Dontre Hamilton occurred in 2014. Rain steadily came down on the group, but their fire wouldn’t be put out. Widman’s anger at the lack of change she’s witnessed throughout the years garnered applause and cheers in agreement.

She reminded them that no one knows who could be killed next. “Don’t think for one second that it cannot be you,” Widman said. “Don’t think for one second that the next name could not be you.”

The Blake family took to the streets of Milwaukee on Sept. 12 for a march and a rally outside of Martin Luther King Park. Protesters and organizations such as All of Us or None Wisconsin, The People’s Revolution and the Black Activists of Kenosha gathered to demand justice for Jacob Blake, and for policies to be implemented in order to stop future incidents of police brutality. “If you hear my voice today, we are here for justice,” said Jacob Blake Sr., Jacob Blake’s father. “We can’t be anywhere else but where we need to be for justice.”

‘Stand With One Another’

Those in attendance included family members of black men who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers, including Dontre Hamilton, Alvin Cole, Sylville Smith and Stephon Clark. “Every last one of you out here coming to march, coming to these events, coming to stand with one another in the families in solidarity, you are all a part of the change,” said Sedan Smith, brother of Sylville Smith. “You are all a part of the fight for justice.”

World renowned hip-hop artist Kurtis Walker, better known as Kurtis Blow, had a message for the Blake family’s event. Blow FaceTimed in to speak at the rally. I’ll support you guys one hundred and fifty percent, whatever you need from me, whatever you need from hip hop, whatever you need from all your people around the country and around the world,” Blow said.

Wisconsin State Assembly Representative David Bowen asked for protesters to not lose their momentum. He reminded them of when they banded together in 2016 after the death of Sylville Smith, but that the outrage went away all too quickly. “We need a system of public safety that is built on a totally different foundation, and that means the current one that we have, we have to replace it,” Bowen said.

The group of protesters, drenched in rain, gathered in front of a stage outside of MLK Park where Jacob Blake Sr. told them his vision of a revolution. “Revolution doesn’t mean burning down your neighborhood,” Blake said. “Revolution doesn’t mean shooting each other. Revolution means coming together, standing strong, understanding that we need to change this society.”

Blake admitted that his knees and feet ached, and that he was tired, but he was not going to stop demanding change. He credited his strength to carry on to those in the audience. “Your prayers and your strength make me strong,” Blake said. “Just seeing you all makes me strong. Knowing that my children are by my side makes me strong. Knowing that my son can touch my hand makes me strong.”

As rain continued to pour down, Blake thought of the weather as a symbol. “You understand, without rain, nothing will grow,” Blake said. “We’re growing a movement. We’re growing change.”