Jali Fruit 10K Smiles MKE Campaign

Jali Fruit Co., a brand of local social enterprise startup Agricycle Global, which sells sundried fruits grown by smallholder farmers across the globe, will bring some sunshine to Milwaukee through healthy snacks later this month.

During its 10,000 Smiles MKE Campaign, Jali will donate 10,000 bags of Party Pineapple, its all-natural sundried pineapple, to 10,000 Milwaukee residents. Milwaukeeans can nominate those in need of a little cheer by visiting jalifruit.co/10ksmilesMKE through Nov. 16, or until 10,000 nominees are reached.

With the help of student volunteers, Jali will hand deliver the bags of fruit to each nominee’s doorstep, beginning the week of November 23.

Agricycle chief branding officer Jen Kuhn says the campaign was launched in response to the tumultuous events of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a divisive presidential election. “We thought that everyone in Milwaukee could use a little jolliness and happiness in their lives,” Kuhn explains.

Agricycle Global, a Wisconsin Benefit Corporation, aims to end “extreme rural poverty through market-based solutions,” according to a press release. With three brands—Jali Fruit Co., Field Better, and Tropicoal Ignition-Agricycle partners with more than 40,000 farmers worldwide, who grow and process ingredients for these brands.

Jali Fruit Co., which launched in April, takes its name from a West African word meaning “storyteller.” Kuhn feels that the brand lives up to its name. “We sometimes call it ‘the snack that gives back.’ It has a story behind it,” she concludes.

