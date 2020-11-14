John McGivern's Holiday Show is Postponed

× Expand Courtesy of John McGivern

It’s never too late to celebrate the holiday. John McGivern’s annual “Home for the Holidays” has just been postponed from concern for the rapidly spreading pandemic. It was scheduled in its new home, the Pabst Theater, for a run of shows with attendance limited to 250 safely distanced people from Nov. 20-Dec. 20.

“Up Close (But Not Too Close) for the Holidays” has been postponed until early next year “and will take on a slightly different theme” while remaining grounded in McGivern’s holiday memories of growing up on Milwaukee’s East Side in the 1960s. “I grew up on the first floor of a duplex on Bartlett Avenue in between Kenwood and Hampshire,” McGovern says. “Six kids, a Catholic-Irish mom and a Catholic-Irish bricklayer World War II veteran dad in a three-bedroom, one bathroom flat. It’s the rich source of material for the stories I share.

The new dates for his belated holiday show are 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 26-March 19; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 27-March 20; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 28-March 21.

The Pabst Theater Group will continue to monitor public health updates and follow guidelines from the City of Milwaukee health officials to determine the right time to welcome the public back safely.

All ticket purchasers are encouraged to email tickets@pabsttheater.org or call the box office at 414-286-3205 with any questions regarding refunds.

