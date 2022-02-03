Jonathan Lucroy Invests in 3rd Street Market Hall

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas 3rd Street Market Hall

As the area once known as Grand Avenue Mall continues to grow and evolve into the recently-opened 3rd Street Market Hall, it’s bringing some big names to the table. On Thursday, it was announced that former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is the newest investor in the project.

Lucroy is the latest athlete with Wisconsin ties to make an investment in the new operation, in addition to current Brewers star Christian Yelich, former Brewer Ryan Braun and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb. Restauranteur Omar Shaikh is also involved in the food hall, and previously worked with Braun on the now-defunct Graffito in the Third Ward and 8-Twelve MVP Bar and Grill with Braun and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lucroy, who spent seven seasons with the Brewers, including their 2011 Central Division championship run, has been a beloved alumni of the franchise since leaving Milwaukee. Still an active free agent, he has played for eight clubs since being traded to the Texas Rangers in 2016. He recently made his first visit to the new development at an event benefitting United for Waukesha.

“I loved going back to Milwaukee in December and visiting 3rd Street Market Hall,” said Lucroy via statement. “The United For Waukesha charity event they hosted reminded me of why I love this community. I want to help Milwaukee succeed and 3rd Street Market Hall seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.”

3rd Street Market Hall opened last month, and while still developing, six of the core tenants of the food hall and entertainment destination are currently open for business. Sixteen more local small businesses are slated to open gradually over the course of spring, in addition to other attractions like the MIAD-designed Photoverse selfie museum and Topgolf Swing Suite, which are currently operating.

For more information about 3rd Street Market Hall, visit their website.