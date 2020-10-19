Judge Denies Injunction to Gov. Evers' Public Gathering Limits

On Monday morning, a Barron County judge revived Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order limiting the capacity of some indoor gatherings to 25%.

Judge James Babler denied a motion to continue blocking Gov. Evers' new capacity limits while the lawsuit against the administration is pending.

The order limits the number of customers that can be inside a bar or restaurant at one time.

Gov. Tony Evers said about the ruling, “This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home."

Judge Babler said there was no evidence of harm from the order because the plaintiffs couldn't show they were complying with the order and, therefore, couldn't show that it had adversely effected them.

The order is set to expire on Nov. 6.