Justice for George Floyd Peaceful Protest, Humboldt Park

by

With planned peaceful protests going on all over the country, the Bay View neighborhood got their chance to show support on Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers planned to meet up at Humboldt Park at 1 p.m. and head out from there. Small businesses and private homes along the way set up makeshift aid stations in the 90+ degree heat.

Have a look at some of the photos from the march.

×

1 of 24

IMG_8002.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

2 of 24

IMG_7991.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

3 of 24

IMG_8010.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

4 of 24

IMG_8012.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

5 of 24

IMG_8019.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

6 of 24

IMG_8022.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

7 of 24

IMG_8024.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

8 of 24

IMG_8026.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

9 of 24

IMG_8030.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

10 of 24

IMG_8033.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

11 of 24

IMG_8040.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

12 of 24

IMG_8043.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

13 of 24

IMG_8050.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

14 of 24

IMG_8058.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

15 of 24

IMG_8062.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

16 of 24

IMG_8064.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

17 of 24

IMG_8075.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

18 of 24

IMG_8085.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

19 of 24

IMG_8090.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

20 of 24

IMG_8091.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

21 of 24

IMG_8098.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

22 of 24

IMG_8101.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

23 of 24

IMG_8105.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

×

24 of 24

IMG_8055.jpg

Photo by Tyler Nelson

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE