Justin Bieber Reschedules American Family Insurance Amphitheater Show

Image via Summerfest

On Thursday morning, Summerfest unveiled the first iteration of their 2021 festival lineup. While several of the headlining concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater were listed, not all of 2020’s rescheduled dates had been put in place yet. Justin Bieber’s name was noticeably absent, after being one of the biggest draws for the 2020 lineup when it was initially revealed. While there are still open spaces in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater schedule, Bieber won’t be returning to Milwaukee until 2022, as was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The North American leg of Bieber’s Justice World Tour will now take place in 2022, which includes a Friday, June 24 slot at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. While Summerfest is moved to September for this year, its entirely feasible that Bieber’s show will be a headlining slot at Summerfest 2022. It is also the last stop of the North American run.

All previously purchased tickets for Justin Bieber’s 2020 world tour will be honored for the 2022 show. If fans cannot attend the new show, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

In what seems like it may be a first, a likely headliner for the following year’s Summerfest has been announced before all of the current acts have been revealed. Find out more about the 2022 show, as well as the status of all rescheduled 2020 headliners, at the Summerfest website.