Justin Blake Calls For 'Grassroots Revolution' in the Wake of His Nephew’s Shooting

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Jacob Blake’s uncle Justin Blake addresses the crowd

On Thursday, as Joe Biden attended a community meeting inside Kenosha’s Grace Lutheran Church, Justin Blake called for a “grassroots revolution.” Earlier in the day Biden met with Jacob Blake’s family. Blake was shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer and the ensuing chaos left the city shaken.

“We are not allowing anyone to control our narrative,” Blake said. “He was shot seven times in his back. That is unconscionable. Trump had four years and it lead to Jacob getting seven bullets in the back,”