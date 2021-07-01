Kegel’s Inn Launches Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center

× Expand Courtesy of KegelsInn.com

Opening this weekend through October, Kegel’s Inn launches The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center (750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive). They’re throwing a party to kick the garden off on Thursday, July 1 from 4 – 8 p.m. complete with live music, inaugural keg tapping of the new beer truck and a War Memorial Center behind the scenes tour. Parking is available for $8 which comes with a voucher for a free beer.

The War Memorial Center was built in 1957, the same year as the Grumman Olson step-van used as the mobile beer truck for the beer garden. Kegel’s Inn owner/operator, Julian Kegel, likes making meaningful connections and it’s no coincidence the two are together.

“Grumman Olson was one of the companies that pivoted and stopped production in order to help the war effort,” says Kegel. “Think Top Gun. The F-14 Tomcat, that’s Grumman Olson.”

Music will be provided by the Tally Ho! Brass at 5 p.m. who perform regularly at Kegel’s Inn Beer Garden.

If you can’t make it to the launch party, you’ll be able to relax at the garden Wednesdays to Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the summer. You can also bring your dog!