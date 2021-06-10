Kegel’s Inn Partners with War Memorial for Beer Garden

Image via Kegel's Inn

This summer, Milwaukeeans will be able to enjoy refreshing food and drinks with a view of the lakefront unlike any other. On Thursday, Kegel’s Inn and the War Memorial Center announced the launch of The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center, which will run from July 2 through early October.

The new beer garden will be open from Wednesday-Sunday every week, with a mixture of Hofbrau German beers and options from local breweries. The food menu will consist of some of the fare that has made Kegel’s Inn a recipient of several Best of Milwaukee Awards in the past, including loaded brats and pretzels.

“We are thrilled to be the official operator of ‘The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center.’ With it being in the heart of Milwaukee and a phenomenal outdoor space, it’s the perfect location to bring this experience to life,” said Julian Kegel, owner of Kegel’s Inn via statement. “This will be a great way to serve the downtown community as people return to work this summer, and we can’t wait to serve all the pedestrians and cyclists that use the Oak Leaf Trail along the lake. It’s truly one of the best places for a beer garden in Milwaukee.”

In addition to being a great public location along the Oak Leaf Trail, The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center will give back to its host venue, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the War Memorial Center, a non-profit organization looking to recoup lost revenue due to the pandemic. With a 40,000 square foot outdoor terrace, there’s plenty of room for food, activities, live music and more, surely to become staples of the beer garden. Kegel’s Inn had previously partnered with the War Memorial Center for their Oktoberfest on the Lakefront event last fall, and now look to bring that same experience to Milwaukee all summer long.

You can find out more information about The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center by visiting the Kegel’s Inn website.