‘Key to Change’ Critical for City’s Homeless Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Created by Milwaukee BID #21 in partnership with the Milwaukee County Housing Division’s Housing First initiative, Key to Change provides assistance to the city’s homeless. Through seven retrofitted parking meters resembling keys and an online donation platform, the campaign has been raising money since 2017.

Donations support the Milwaukee Homeless Outreach Coordinator position and provide resources for Housing First participants to cover rental application fees, security deposits and move-in kits (which include household essentials such as linens, furniture and cookware).

“As businesses, churches, shelters, meal programs and food pantries have had to alter their operations, so have we,” says Beth Lappen, Downtown Homeless Outreach Coordinator for Milwaukee County Housing Division. “Many of our clients are at a higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19. We’ve been challenged to meet their needs with fewer resources, while keeping their health and safety a top priority.”

The Key to Change campaign made allocations to support Housing First amid the COVID-19 crisis its top priority. Funds will be utilized to purchase food or gift cards to restaurants doing take-out/curbside pick-up/drive-thru or delivery; cleaning supplies for Housing First participants; and clothing as free laundry service options and clothing banks have closed.

“In these challenging times, we have a responsibility to care for everyone in our community,” says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Many of our neighbors do not have the resources to stockpile food or sanitize their homes, much less shelter in a safe place. If you have the means to help, Key to Change is an impactful program that provides aid to our most vulnerable populations.”

Since 2015, Milwaukee County Housing Division successfully placed more than 1,500 homeless Milwaukeeans into permanent supportive housing. The local initiative maintains a 96 percent retention rate compared to national models demonstrating only an 84 percent retention rate.