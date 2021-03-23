Kind Oasis and Friends Spring Pop-Up Market

In partnership with Support Local MKE, Kind Oasis (2169 N. Farwell Ave.) is hosting a Spring Pop-Up Market on Saturday, March 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The market will feature plenty of Milwaukee creators selling homemade soaps, bath bombs, candles, terrariums, home décor, women’s fashion and other accessories.

The Spring Pop-Up Market will also feature the exciting addition and launch of the Kind Oasis Kitchen with to-go foods. Sugar Studio will also have Easter chocolates, confections and other delicious treats on site, along with local favorite popsicle maker, Pete’s Pops. Mudita Magazine, a Milwaukee-based wellness journal, will be on site with their spring issue and new eco-conscious products.

Kind Oasis is committed to the health and safety of all visitors and provides free masks, hand sanitizer as well as touchless payment processing.

For more information on the event, check the Facebook Events page.